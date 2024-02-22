LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of LCII stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,659. LCI Industries has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $137.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,129,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

