LCI Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

LCII stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCII. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

