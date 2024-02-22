Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million to $355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.13 million. Lantheus also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50 to $6.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Lantheus by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

