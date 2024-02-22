Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $110,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.2 %

LH traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.34. 71,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,355. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.