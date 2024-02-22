Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director David Loren Neuhauser Acquires 6,900 Shares of Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 6,900 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,497.00.

On Friday, February 9th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 3,400 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,702.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 6,400 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,456.00.

On Friday, January 26th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 24,100 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$106,522.00.

On Friday, January 12th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 2,000 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.71 per share, with a total value of C$9,420.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 600 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.09 per share, with a total value of C$3,054.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 800 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$4,664.00.

TSE:KEI opened at C$4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$145.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.47. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.33.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

