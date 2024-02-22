Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Trading Up 3.8%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.33. 41,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 113,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KE shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $547.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

