Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NYSE:KRC opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,198.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

