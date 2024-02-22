Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,634 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 12.54% of Kforce worth $147,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 352.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Kforce Trading Down 1.3 %

KFRC stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.10. 26,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,088. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

