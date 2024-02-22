KeyCorp Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $230.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.39.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $193.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

