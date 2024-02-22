Kevin C. Nash Sells 13,500 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.26 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 112.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 130.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 149.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,786,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

