Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Holdings Raised by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics comprises about 3.9% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Keros Therapeutics worth $12,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ KROS traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.83. 92,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,237. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KROS. William Blair assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

