KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. KBR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.

KBR Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 67.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KBR by 112.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth $129,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

