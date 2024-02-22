Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 303,804 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,272,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,804 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $169,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $83.71.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

