Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 23,667 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,667 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $146,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Celsius by 8.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 136.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 19.1% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 2,783.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Celsius Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.96. 1,225,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,979. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.