Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,521,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,594 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of nCino worth $239,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. State of Wyoming raised its stake in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,731.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,731.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 in the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NCNO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 318,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

