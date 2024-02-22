Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380,751 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AAON worth $249,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AAON by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AAON by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,176 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of AAON by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,591. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $85.17.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

