Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,250 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of CorVel worth $386,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CorVel by 16.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $446,889.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,090.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $719,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,534 shares in the company, valued at $75,633,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,799 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $446,889.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,090.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $2,758,889 over the last 90 days. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,868. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $265.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.52. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter.

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.