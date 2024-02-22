Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,162,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,351 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.34% of Choice Hotels International worth $264,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.