Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408,295 shares during the period. Exponent makes up about 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 9.26% of Exponent worth $401,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,229,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exponent by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,047,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 72,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,041. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

