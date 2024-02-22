Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $565.65 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises about 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $565,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,933,000 after buying an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,449,000 after buying an additional 62,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,289,000 after buying an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.78. 118,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average is $158.40. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

