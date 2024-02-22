Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $342.20 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 64,981 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $342,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.77. 409,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

