Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $328.51 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,291 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $328,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 154,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,320 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

