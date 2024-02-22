Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 79,595 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries accounts for 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 9.80% of THOR Industries worth $496,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THO. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 198,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $123.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

