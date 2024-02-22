Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.93% of Morningstar worth $293,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Morningstar by 55.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MORN traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.10. 28,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,098. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $289.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 98.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,717 shares of company stock worth $14,656,721. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.