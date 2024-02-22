Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 65,620 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,620 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $458,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Equifax by 55.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.89. 468,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,569. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $267.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

