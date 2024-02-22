Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of W. R. Berkley worth $432,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE WRB traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 583,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.