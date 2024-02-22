Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of AMETEK worth $154,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 1.3 %

AME traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $176.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,018. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $177.81.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.