JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is AlphaCore Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 567,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,477,000 after buying an additional 319,345 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,438,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after buying an additional 173,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 624,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after buying an additional 146,080 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 1,819,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

