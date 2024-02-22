JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $24,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JEPI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.