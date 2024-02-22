JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $65.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

NYSE VRT traded up $3.53 on Thursday, hitting $62.08. 7,211,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,785. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

