John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 365 shares.The stock last traded at $32.60 and had previously closed at $33.55.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,679,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

