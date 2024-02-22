John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEMGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 23,641 shares.The stock last traded at $25.46 and had previously closed at $25.37.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

