Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,159,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,154,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,154,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,854. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

