JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price Down 8.5%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.61. 99,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 420,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,585.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

