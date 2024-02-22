Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.54

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 39071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

