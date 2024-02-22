Jack in the Box’s (JACK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.14. 371,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,425. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $99.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 436 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $36,222.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 571,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,460,000 after purchasing an additional 336,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.