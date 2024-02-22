Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Holdings Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,256,000.

ITRN stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

