ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

ITT Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ITT opened at $123.00 on Thursday. ITT has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $127.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. ITT’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ITT will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

