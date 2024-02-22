iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.96

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.96 and last traded at $122.91, with a volume of 2367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.