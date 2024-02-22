iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.96

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $122.96 and last traded at $122.91, with a volume of 2367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.11.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
