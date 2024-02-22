iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $277.54

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $277.54 and last traded at $277.44, with a volume of 35344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

