iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.77. 1,136,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,573. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

