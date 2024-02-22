iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.76

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.76 and last traded at $38.76, with a volume of 48947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $196,750,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

