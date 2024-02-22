iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.05

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 4148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 89,313 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 155,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

