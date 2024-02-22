iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Holdings Decreased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,186,185 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

