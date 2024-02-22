iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.16

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 94739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

