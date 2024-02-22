iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.17

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.17 and last traded at $106.12, with a volume of 332543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,903,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

