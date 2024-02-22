iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $106.17

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.17 and last traded at $106.12, with a volume of 332543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
