iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.24

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $73.22, with a volume of 1650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $884.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,837,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,778,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,159,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 55,966 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

