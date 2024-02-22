iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.67

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.67 and last traded at $69.67, with a volume of 922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $898.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.