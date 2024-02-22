iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.83

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 1044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

