iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.12

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.12 and last traded at $86.12, with a volume of 12942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.42.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,159,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,914,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

